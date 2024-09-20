Vibrant showcase at culture, literacy celebrations

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

TOWNSEND High School in Bulawayo yesterday turned into a vibrant melting pot of culture as Zimbabwe celebrated International Literacy day.

Running under the theme “Promoting Multilingual Education Literacy for Peace and Development”, the event showcased a diverse array of cultural artefacts, literary works and performances from all 10 provinces of the country.

From the energetic Muchongoyo dance of Manicaland to the graceful Wosana dance from Matabeleland South, the country’s rich cultural tapestry was on full display.Each province had an exhibition stand.

In a lighter moment, the master of ceremonies had everyone in stitches when he begged pupils from Matabeleland South to stop performing the enthralling Wosana Dance (rainmaking dance) as he feared the heavens would open and bring the proceedings to a premature end.

Masvingo Province sparkled with the ethnic Xibabela Skirts that flowed beautifully as pupils danced to rhythmic clapping.

Matabeleland South showcased exquisite pottery and mouth-watering cuisines from the many cultures in the province.

The literary works from Bulawayo, in all the country’s 16 languages, were also a crowd-puller.

In the exhibition competition, Matabeleland provinces dominated, with Bulawayo securing the first position, followed by Matabeleland North. Matabeleland South claimed third place, while Harare, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland East followed in that order.

Speaking after securing first place, Mrs Jamari Shanangurai, who was in charge of the Bulawayo presentations, said they were excited because the win demonstrates that they understood the assignment as a province.

“We are excited as a province to come first in the exhibitions because it demonstrates that we understood the assignment. On display, we had literary works, food and various artefacts from different parts of the country. In our literary works, all the 16 languages were represented. In terms of carrying the vision of this theme forward, we just confirmed that we are in the right direction,” she said

Representing Matabeleland South, Mr Nqobile Ncube said they learnt from their mistakes, after coming last in the previous competition.

“Last year in Murehwa we took position 10. From that competition, we learned the hard way that these events require a lot of preparation, so this year we put in a lot of effort as you can see from our stand. Our province also has the advantage that it already has multiple cultures that live with each other, hence we were able to relate to the theme. The Sothos, the Vendas, Ndebeles and Kalangas were represented and we saw ourselves clinching third place, and we are proud,” he said.

Mrs Neha Mudimba from Chiredzi District, who was in charge of Masvingo Province presentations, said they were happy to showcase their culture to the rest of the country.

“When people saw the children wearing their traditional attires and dancing, showcasing the Shangani culture, I was filled with pride. I am happy that these themes focused on all of us. I am really happy about the inclusion, I can see the children are walking with a new spring in their step because of the way they were well received,” she said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, applauded the participants for bringing their cultures to life for the audiences.

She thanked the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for an inclusive theme that ensured no one is left behind in education.

UNESCO regional director of the Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA), Ms Nisha, said it was beautiful to witness different cultures coming together peacefully.

She emphasised that when children are taught to uphold culture and inclusion at a tender age, that culture is less likely to die.

World Literacy Day served as a powerful reminder of the importance of education and cultural preservation in Zimbabwe.

The event brought together people from all walks of life, fostering a sense of belonging and celebrating the country’s rich heritage.