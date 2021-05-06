Vic Falls artistes urge people to visit resort through song

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls has reached herd immunity following mass Covid-19 vaccination with musicians in the city now taking it upon themselves to market the tourism destination while at the same time, reminding people to continue adhering to health protocols.

Artistes, most who have been inactive for over a year, feel they can complement efforts being made in reviving tourism and convince people to travel using their music.

As part of these efforts, a group of artistes comprising Obvious “Obviedoh” Nyoni, Mthabisi “Pablo7” Mhlanga, Masiye “Maskal” Kalondawanga, Taonaishe “DJ Snappy” Mupanduku, Nothando “NMC” Mlilo Chauke, Charity “Cherry Berry” Ramlet and DJ Klater have released a song titled Kubuhlungu. The single is part of the 10-track national album by the Zimbabwe Hip Hop National Society, an initiative of SMAS Accounting Services.

Recently, each province was tasked to come up with a Covid-19 awareness song and the group represented Matabeleland North with the production of Kubuhlungu, a track that was composed in Ndebele, Nambya, Tonga, Nyanja and Shona languages.

Obviedoh said they will soon release the song’s video following the single’s launch on the local Breeze FM radio station.

“We’re happy to have represented our province on this national project. Our message was to encourage people not to lose hope in the wake of Covid-19 and encourage continuous adherence to Covid-19 health protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly.

“We wanted to raise awareness and encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Obviedoh.

Sebastian Black of SMAS Accounting Services said the project has been endorsed by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe with work underway to produce a DVD after the successful compilation of the 10-track national album.

“Each province contributed a track as Zim hip-hop artistes came together to work on a 10-track album to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The main aim was to make sure there is order in the hip-hop industry with an equal and equitable platform to discuss challenges,” Black said.

Inspired by this initiative, Obviedoh, Cherry Berry, NMC and Maskal went a step further and released a song, Welcome to Victoria Falls with Derrick “Nyder” Ndlovu where they are inviting tourists to visit the destination now that the city is safe after reaching herd immunity.

Cherry Berry who composed the song said the aim is to encourage people to start travelling.

“People have been locked indoors for a long time and going on holiday, particularly to Victoria Falls will refresh their minds. Through this song, we’re encouraging people to observe health protocols and know-how society is in danger from misinformation,” she said.

The song that is in English, Ndebele, Shona and Nambya encourages tourists to visit the Falls, view wildlife, and enjoy the beauty of the destination. – @ncubeleon.