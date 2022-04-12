Breaking News
Woman dies after collapsing in Bulawayo city centre

Vic Falls Carnival secures deal with Liquor Supplies

12 Apr, 2022 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IT is just under three weeks before the 10th edition of the Vic Falls Carnival roars to life and organisers are wrapping up partnership deals.

Today, Vic Falls Carnival announced retail alcohol supplier Liquor Supplies as its official alcohol and beverage supplier for this year’s edition.

Announcing the partnership, organisers said, “We are happy to announce that our official alcohol and beverage supplier for Vic Falls Carnival 2022 is Liquor Supplies. We’ll be running some very cool activations and competitions through their stores over the next weeks.”

Liquor Supplies is a retail wholesaler of alcohol and beverage and has stores in Bulawayo and Harare.

From 29 April to 1 May, revellers will converge at Elephant Hills Resort in the resort city of Victoria Falls for the carnival.

There, they will enjoy a lot of activities as well as entertainment from a plethora of artistes in the form of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Sha Sha, Nutty O and others. – @eMKlass_49

