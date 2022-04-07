Vic Falls Carnival shocker! No party train as organisers change event format this year

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

One of the main highlights of the Victoria Falls Carnival, the party train will not be run this year as organisers have changed the event’s format as they gear up for the 10-year celebrations.

The organisers said yesterday that they aborted the party train because the train had become costly to run.

“The format has changed a bit. There’ll no longer be a train party. Unfortunately, year on year, the trains became considerably more costly and it was no longer feasible for us to run these on the first night,” said Craig Bright.

The party train was a hit among carnivalists as it afforded them a rare opportunity to board a steam train. The party which was always a vibe, was usually held on the first night and DJs led by Vic Falls’ DJ Francis pumped top tunes as carnivalists headed to a secret location for a party in the bush. Refreshments were also served on board and carnivalists were always in a full party mood as they disembarked at the secret location. At the location that was in Jafuta, a few kilometres outside Vic Falls, patrons would be met with a stage and stalls set up under the African skies where they would dance the night away.

After selling out in record time in 2018, the organisers decided to run multiple trips of the party train to and from the secret venue, increasing the number of party-goers who were able to revel in this truly unique experience.

Bright said the three-day festival that is running from April 29 to May 1 will entirely be held at the Elephant Hills Resort thereby doing away with the Victoria Falls Farm School.

“We’ve decided to keep everything at the Elephant Hills Hotel. So we’ll have three full nights of entertainment on a big stage with the best sound and lighting in the country — the only way to experience your favourite artistes of this calibre,” Bright said.

Artistes set to perform at the event are DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Boity, Nutty O, Sha Sha, Master KG, Shimza, DJ La Timmy, King Her, DJ Colastraw, Flying Bantu, Nitefreak and Tashinga.

Bright said in order to make the event more exciting, they have added two sunset cruise parties. The parties will be hosted on Pure Africa’s flagship cruiser, the Zambezi Explorer, undeniably Vic Falls’ most luxurious cruise with three decks.

Carnival organisers may have the late socialite Ginimbi to thank for this addition of cruise parties as he introduced one in 2019 and it was a resounding success. It was in the form of an all-white party and it attracted a lot of A-listers who partied in the afternoon as they hyped up for the carnival’s evening events. When the boat docked, attendees were still in the mood to party and Ginimbi was forced to ask the Pure Africa staff to bring out chairs so that the party continues on their gardens.

Bright said another addition this year is the Sunday Lunch party at the Look Out Deck that will be held on May 1.

This will feature a party brand from South Africa called Kunye which means together. Kunye, a brainchild of South African DJ Shimza, is promising to be a banger if the feedback that it has been receiving is anything to go by. It will feature performances by DJ Shimza, Sun El Musician, Darque, Nitefreak and Suraj.