Vic Falls celebrates International Day for the Girl Child

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls community on Saturday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the .

A road march was conducted in the morning before a netball tournament in the afternoon,

The day is observed each year on October 11 to mark a global moment to promote the rights and empowerment of the girl child around the world.

In these last 10 years, there has been increased attention on issues that matter to girls among governments, policymakers and the general public for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage.

However, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to face challenges in realising their potential and this is compounded by pandemics such as Covid-19 and climate change as well as humanitarian conflict.

The Zambezi Netball Association organised the march which started from Mkhosana Shopping Centre to the city centre via Chinotimba.

The netball tournament was held at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in the afternoon.

Four teams namely Shooting Stars, Bangelo, Mosi Queens and Kasambabezi and all had under 17 players. Each team got prize money for participating.

Arise for Community Development, Luyando Community Developing, Umhambi Children’s Fountain for Hope, Pathways Women Empowerment and Girl Child Support Network, Our Pride Amputee Helping Amputees, Social Welfare Department and Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation supported the day’s activities.

Former Victoria Falls junior mayor Blessed Mathe was guest of honour as organisers wanted to inspire the girl child to have hope.

Girls around the world continue to face challenges on education, physical and mental wellness and the protection from violence.

The day seeks to empower girls to take charge of their lives and for the world to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential by making girls to be changemakers, leaders.

There is need to invest in girl child development especially on accessing mental health and psychosocial support services in the face of conflict, forced migration, natural disasters and the effects of climate change.

There should be female influencers at organisation level so they become role models for girl and help amplify their concerns.

Globally, up to 10 million girls at at risk of child marriage due to a combination of economic shocks, school closures and interruptions in reproductive health services.

Learning institutions mostly lack single sex toilets and this affects the girl child who is primarily victim of sexual exploitation.

While a lot of efforts are being done by Governments, below 15 per cent of girls pursue sciences learning in over two-thirds of countries while a quarter of girls aged 15–19 globally are not in education, employment or training, compared to one in 10 boys, the United Nations reported.

With support, more than 1.1 billion girls are poised to take on the future and should be assisted to break boundaries and barriers, tackling issues like child marriage, education inequality, violence, climate justice, and inequitable access to healthcare.

Founder of Pathways Women Empowerment and Girl Child Support Network founder Mr Trymore Ndolo said issues of the girl child should be everyone’s concern.

“We will try to do everything we can as a society to come up with activities and programmes that support you as the girl child so we protect you from society,” he said.

Our Pride Amputee Helping Amputees director Mr Frederick Mafira said such initiatives should not leave behind children with various kinds of disability.

[email protected]