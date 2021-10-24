Vic Falls couple responds to depression and suicide calls

24 Oct, 2021 - 15:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

LAST week, on Thursday to be precise, Facebook came to a standstill as funny man Carl Joshua Ncube was not in a funny mood, breaking off his marriage to Nelsy online, citing depression.

Lately,  suicide and depression cases have been on the rise. It is against such a background that final year Nust student, Charity Nyoni and her husband Funny have set up a 24-hour call centre to help those in need of counselling services.

“The call centre started about as a response to the higher rise in suicide and depression,” relayed Epic Media Call Centre founder Charity.

Epic Media Call Centre targets mostly total strangers who need an ear in such a trying time in the history of the world since “most of the times, people bottle their troubles and eventually wind-up committing suicide for fear of being judged and called despicable names.

In partnership with other professionals, the couple wants people to know that “it is OK not to be OK.”

Besides counselling and career guidance, the couple is into film with their Epic Media Films Zimbabwe shooting short films.

 

 

