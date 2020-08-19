Vic Falls Danica Studio claims spot on online shows

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Victoria Falls-based record label, Danica Studios, has tapped into the new normal of online shows with one of their artistes, Afro Pop/Reggae Conscious/RnB musician Tony Witness set to perform online this Saturday night.

The record label started staging online shows at the beginning of this month with KidLee opening the online floor while Beezy B entertained fans on August 8. Ashy Tee and Mitchie performed on August 15. All the shows are held on the record label’s Facebook and Instagram pages as from 7pm on Saturday’s.

Danica studios chief executive officer, Tariro Murwira said: “The world is fast-changing and as artistes based in towns which previously were not recognised artistically, we have joined the online world and hope it will go a long way in assisting the artistes’ growth.

“As a record label, we’ve been holding the shows separately for each artiste with Tony Witness set to entertain fans this week. Next week, Muffia King will close the set. Our last show will have all the artistes perform,” said Murwira.

He said the response from the public has been encouraging before vouching to continue providing music lovers with entertainment on their online platforms for as long as the lockdown is in effect. – @mthabisi_mthire