Vic Falls embraces vaccine ahead of ED launch

Leonard Ncube and Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporters

VICTORIA Falls residents including church organisations turned out in huge numbers to be vaccinated as Government rolled out the exercise targeting ordinary citizens in the resort city.

Victoria Falls becomes the first city to have ordinary citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 to complement the ongoing inoculation of frontline workers.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially launch the second phase of national vaccination here tomorrow.

Chronicle noted a significant turnout by religious leaders, including apostolic sects that fall under the Union for the Development of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (UDACIZA), whose members were over the years known for resisting national health programmes such as vaccination.

Churches including apostolic sects seem to have fully embraced the national vaccination programme and they urged their members to get vaccinated.

Women have also been urged to take a lead and be vaccinated as they play an important role in the welfare of their families.

Apostolic churches constitute about 38 percent of the country’s population and over the years were among high incidents groups for disease outbreaks because of the resistance.

Six static sites were established in Victoria Falls while mobile teams went out to vaccinate at hotels and other sites, including rural centres.

About seven leaders of individual sects that fall under UDACIZA were vaccinated yesterday at Victoria Falls Hospital, which deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said marks the country’s success in primary healthcare.

“It means that they are getting the message clear. These are people who have seen the light and understand that life is reality. They are out there campaigning for vaccination and this is a good sign and most religious leaders no matter which sect they belong to, must follow suit because Covid-19 does not know religion,” said Dr Mangwiro.

Dr Mangwiro said women need to be empowered to make the decision to be vaccinated as they are less resistant than men, and his sentiments were echoed by Victoria Falls deputy mayor Councillor Patricia Mwale who commended Inspector Diana Masara, a nurse at the ZRP clinic which is also being used as a vaccination centre, for cleanliness and hard work saying she acts as an inspiration to other women.

One of UDACIZA’s members Bishop Cabedson Mloyi of Paradise Church was the second to be vaccinated after chief director curative services, Dr Maxwell Hove, and became the first Victoria Falls resident to be jabbed on the advice of Health and Child Care Deputy Minister John Mangwiro.

Bishop Mloyi had raised the issue that ordinary citizens were sceptical about the vaccine alleging that leaders go public being vaccinated with a different vaccine from the one given to members of the public.

Dr Mangwiro asked Bishop Mloyi to choose an injection from a cooler bag for Dr Hove after which he also chose his own.

UDACIZA secretary Ms Anette Sithole said they had requested their members to be vaccinated separately this Friday.

“If you remember our members used to refuse to go for vaccination against chicken pox and other diseases and we engaged health authorities and there was an agreement that they be attended to separately and that worked.

“Notice for this particular vaccination exercise was short but we managed to mobilise our members and so far about seven leaders of different churches under UDACISA came today. We have asked that all members be vaccinated on Friday and that has been granted. So, we have between today and Friday to mobilise,” she said after getting her dose.

Chairperson of the Pastors’ Fraternal, an association of pastors in Matabeleland North, Pastor Cyprian Shumba of Liberty House Ministries urged churches to complement Government programmes.

“This is a Government programme and there is no way we cannot be part and parcel of it. We have seen the effects of the pandemic even in church hence we feel it is important to participate and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated so that we are all safe.

“No one is being forced but it is better to know that you are safe. There have been a lot of misconceptions but the health officials have explained and it’s clear to everyone now that the vaccine is safe,” he said.

Senior pastor at the Africa Methodist Episcopal Church Mr Africa Jubane said: “As a senior citizen and church leader I am impressed that Government has started this process here by the overwhelming response. We have already sensitised our members to come and get vaccinated and wish everyone could understand the importance of vaccinating that it’s for our own safety and the nation’s survival.” – @ncubeleon @NyikaLingani.