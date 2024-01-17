Vic Falls Imbube artiste, Sibangilizwe Sibanda transcends genres with French-mastered singles

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

Imbube singer Sibangilizwe Timo Sibanda, based in Victoria Falls, has delved into a solo Afro folk jazz project, recording two singles that are undergoing mastering in France.

Sibanda, a pastor and prophet at Ocean Church of Christ, is a member of the imbube group Ubuntu Bomuntu, formed in 1999. While he is not leaving the group, his solo venture signifies an expansion of their musical horizons.

The two recorded songs, “Imihla Yonke” (a prayer for miracles) and “Akusebenzeki” (a love song), reflect Sibanda’s diverse musical interests.

“I’ve successfully recorded my two songs, ‘Imihla Yonke’, a prayer for miracles, and ‘Akusebenzeki’, a love song capturing the thoughts of someone at work yearning for their loved one at home. Both tracks are currently undergoing mastering and editing in France, with plans for release before April,” shared Sibanda.

Sibanda will be supported by Amaphiko, consisting of Ubuntu Bomuntu members.

Describing the solo project as Afro folk with an imbube flavour, Sibanda expressed his long-standing love for jazz music. His childhood dream of leading a band became a reality, with the solo project allowing him to explore new musical dimensions.

“I’ve always had a deep love for jazz music. As a small boy, I dreamt of leading a band, although the meaning eluded me at the time. The dream manifested when I found myself absentmindedly engaged in a beat progression.

“Now, as a solo artist, I hire instruments and backing vocalists for specific projects. These collaborators are also members of my group, Ubuntu Bomuntu, who understand that I am not leaving. Their excitement stems from the realisation that our collective musical journey is evolving and growing,” expressed Sibanda.

Despite a previous attempt at going solo being interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sibanda has revived his dream, composing and recording songs for his upcoming album, expected to be completed by the end of the year. He envisions vying for awards and is determined to develop his talent and musical prowess. – @ncubeleon