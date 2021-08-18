Vic Falls in deal to install solar lights

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls City Council has entered into a US$3 million partnership deal with a private company to install solar street lights.

The resort city, besides being the only city in Matabeleland North following its conferment of city status by President Mnangagwa in December last year, does not have street lights even in the central business district (CBD).

There are also no traffic lights.

Residents have over the years complained that they were being made to pay levies for a non-existent street lights service.

Only the CBZ stands had street lights which were destroyed when vandals stole panels and solar batteries in 2016.

The city management wants to embrace green technology and invest in smart lighting.

Acting town clerk Ms Kholwani Mangena said the local authority had entered into a joint venture with a private company called Satewave Technologies to install solar streetlights under a build-operate-transfer arrangement.

She said the project will start with roads in the central business district, low density and parts of Mkhosana before being expanded to other areas.

Some of the roads include Livingstone Way, Reynard Road, Clark Road, Fox Road, West Drive, Park Way, Syringa Road, Adam Stander, roads 55 and 62 Mkhosana, and Mkhosana Entrance.

“The US$3 million project is a public-private partnership that was approved by Cabinet as an investment that will improve infrastructure, create jobs and improve the quality of life in the city,” said Ms Mangena.

She said installation of solar street lights was meant to be completed this year but was delayed by Covid-19 whose effects stalled acquisition and importation of some crucial equipment.

“However, it is expected that the project will be completed within 12 months from date of commencement. Victoria Falls City is known for being one of the safest destinations in the world and street lighting will improve the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Ms Mangena.

She said smart lighting buttresses the destination’s quest to be a smart competitive green city and sustaining a well-developed community and offering a safe tourist and investment destination of choice.

Victoria Falls City Council recently reduced most rates by 50 percent as it crafted a supplementary budget following complaints by residents.

Only water and sewer charges remained unchanged in the $1,3 billion 2021 budget.— @ncubeleon