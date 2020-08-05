Vic-Falls’ Mbano Manor Hotel project ready for launch

Dr Martha Matifadza Nyazema (Centre), owner of Mbano Manor Hotel explains to Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu during a tour of the facility in Victoria Falls

Business Reporter

VICTORIA Falls’ Mbano Manor Hotel project has been completed and would be officially launched tomorrow.

The project is one of the new investments in the tourism sector that is set to change the face of the resort town. Its will would coincide with the launch of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to preside over the strategy launch programme, which will boldly set the stage for an aggressive tourism growth model.

“We are excited to reach this stage and look forward to the re-opening of the tourism sector so that we get more bookings,” said Dr Matifadza Nyazema, executive director and owner Mbano Manor Hotel.

“This investment is going to refresh the face of the destination.”

The new facility is situated near the Zambezi National Park and has 19 suits of which 18 are standard. The investment value is yet to be disclosed.