Vic Falls’ Muffia King lives up to love single…as he proposes to Tariro

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

VERSATILE Victoria Falls based musician Muffia King has challenged fellow musicians to own up to the messages in their songs after he followed up on his single Super Story, which was dedicated to his love life Tariro Murirwa who he proposed to recently.

Muffia King (real name Ray Pervaton Karipache) is popularly known for his recent collaboration on a National Covid-19 song titled Gara Wazvichengetedza which featured 17 artistes among them Sandra Ndebele, Jah Master and Stunner.

The title track of the seven-track album is a reggae conscious offering with songs such as Ruva Rangu, Mumoyo Mangu, Rudo, Ndafunga Babe, Shungurudza Feat Muffia Queen and Ndinokupei Feat Ras Caleb.

The artiste went down on his knees at one of Victoria Falls hotel’s Cresta Sprayview as he engaged his fiancée with the dedication song playing in the background as it cemented how he loves her.

He said he did so to inspire other artistes from the resort town to be faithful and always loving to their partners.

“We’ve a lot of things in common with my fiancée as she makes me happy and she’s always there for me. We love each other beyond doubt. This is an eye opener to other artistes out there that we need to grow old with our loved ones.”

Muffia King started his musical career at high school where he formed a musical group together with his friends called The Exotic Guys. The crew was singing RnB, HipHop and Pop music.

They recorded their singles in 2006 with a few songs namely, You’re beautiful, Far Away and The Exotic Guys.

The release of his debut album in 2010 was his springboard. His album was a fusion of Jamaican and Zim Dancehall music. He went on a national tour to promote his album.

Muffia King has had the opportunity to perform with renowned artistes including Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Freeman, Seh Calaz, Shinsoman, Lady Squanda, Killer T and Soul Jah Luv.

He has also built a digital footprint by being active on various SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play Music, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Audio Mack and Tidal.

Muffia King said he is working on an album set to be released next year in February.

– @mthabisi_mthire