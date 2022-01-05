Vic Falls singer pushes activism against women, child abuse

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Afro-centric singer Cingi (real name Cinginkosi Ncube) who is passionate about activism work for women, children and human rights issues has said this involvement fuels her music.

She has released a song titled Dela that is a cry against gender-based violence and related issues.

Professionally recording her first song in 2017, the debate and public-speaking inspired young lady has always given a voice and her music has centred around self-worth and optimism.

Her latest project, Vuka with producer Jdot is a “pick-me-up song which shows that everyone has something to show. Everyone is special in a way.”

Cingi has performed at the Shoko Festival in Harare, corporate functions, graduation ceremonies and weddings.

In her four years in the music business, Cingi has managed to be among the top 10 artistes nominated for the Accountability Lab and Magamba’s Voice2Rep competition held last year.

The eldest of five girls, Cingi was schooled at Luveve High School in Bulawayo where she excelled academically, being a Junior Parliamentarian in the process.

Moving forward, she hopes to feature both local and international artistes. – @eMKlass_49