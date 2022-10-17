Vic Falls’ Top Kings ready new album

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based Afro-fusion twins, Top Kings duo of Nkosilathi and Nkosenhle Ncube have finished recording their 10-track album which they plan to release before the end of the month.

The album titled Iskoro-koro has songs Janet and Ngitshaywe Ngusbare which they have already released, Ronnie, Yimpilo, Into Yakho, Ngiyabhala Enhliziyweni, Ethonaz, Ungangikhathaleli, Lapho Okhona Unjani and the title track Iskoro-koro.

All songs were produced by Top Kings Productions and the twins said they are now ripe to stand on their own after purchasing recording studio equipment.

Nkosilathi said the album will be launched on various local radio stations adding that plans are underway to engage some nightclubs in Victoria Falls to launch the album at their establishments.

Nkosilathi said two songs from the album will have videos.

“The main message in the album is about being real and taking charge of your life as an individual,” he said.

The duo that made waves with its hit song Amakhekhekhe and collaborated with Madlela Sikhobokhoboon the song Umama Wengane said the album was inspired by the need to stand on their own in music and not rely on others.

“When we worked on the album, we felt the best title was Iskoro-koro. You can’t go anywhere using an Iskoro-koro vehicle. If you have a journey, you need a roadworthy and reliable vehicle so it’s more like communicating a life situation that you need to do something real.

“We’ve realised that it’s best to take charge of our music career and we are no longer going into other studios to produce our music as we’re using our own,” said Nkosilathi.

The twins taught themselves the art of studio production during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Nkosilathi said for the past two years, their fans have been calling for an album so he feels Iskoro-koro will surely satisfy their needs.

“We’re now full-time producers and have tested our capability through the song Janet which is getting good responses. People are saying it has a good quality that can play on the radio.

“This has been our dream to produce something that’s worth playing on national radio.”

He said their studio is now ready to record for other artists. – @ncubeleon