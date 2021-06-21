Vic Falls’ twins, Top Kings prepare to drop third album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

VICTORIA Falls’ twins, young versatile musicians – Nkosilathi and Nkosenhle Ncube are working on their third album titled The Darkest Night.

The album is set to be released on September 25 and is being produced by the twins who are growing their musical careers.

The duo that uses the Top Kings stage name said the album will have 14 tracks, The Darkest Night, Street Life, No baba!, Hlala Utshaye So!, Vumani Bo!, Party, Sophila Kunjalo, Ansenelisi, Lapho Okhona Unjani, Qaphela, Ungangizonda, Into Yakho, As I Was and INkosi Yezimanga.

“The Darkest Night is our third album after Level Rachinja and Ukufa Kuyabuya. The reason why we named it The Darkest Night is because the album contains songs that take one on a journey of life. Some of the songs tackle the hardships one faces then the others give hope of better days,” said the duo.

They said they are producing the album on their own as they are putting to test, their production skills.

“This is the first album that will be produced by us. We’ve been learning music production for years and finally decided to put what we learnt to test.

“The mixing and mastering is also being done by us and we can’t wait to share the album with everyone.”

The twins who are doing Form Six at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in the resort city have since made appearances on Nash TV – a platform that seeks to promote up-and-coming artistes. They said after recognising their passion and talent, the fast-rising online TV show’s boss, Tinashe Mutarisi decided to sponsor one of their tracks. The single that is being produced by multi-award-winning producer, DJ Tamuka will soon be out. – @mthabisi_mthire