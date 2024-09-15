Vice President Chiwenga attends ceremony to confer Apostle Sawasawa with honorary degree in Bulawayo

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe— Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga served as the guest of honour at a special service held in Bulawayo on Saturday, where Apostle Haney Resten Sawasawa was awarded an honorary degree by El Shaddai Theological Seminary.

The ceremony celebrated Apostle Sawasawa’s significant contributions to the spiritual and community development of Zimbabwe. In his remarks, Vice President Chiwenga praised the apostle for his dedication to uplifting communities and promoting social cohesion through faith-based initiatives.

El Shaddai Theological Seminary recognised Apostle Sawasawa’s extensive work in evangelism and education, highlighting his role in mentoring young leaders and fostering moral values within society. The honorary degree serves as a testament to his impactful ministry and community service.

The event attracted numerous dignitaries, religious leaders, and community members who gathered to honor the apostle’s achievements. The recognition not only underscores the importance of spiritual leadership in nation-building but also aligns with efforts to promote values that contribute to a cohesive and resilient society.