Vice President Chiwenga attends Pope’s burial

Mukudzei Chingwere in VATICAN CITY, Italy

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Constantino Chiwenga has urged world leaders gathered for Pope Francis’ burial today to embody the virtues of peace, love and care exemplified by the Pontiff.

He made the remarks on arrival in Rome, Italy, where he joins numerous dignitaries for the burial.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday due to a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

He will be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, a site he chose out of deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The global Catholic community, estimated to number over 1,4 billion, is in mourning following the Pope’s death.

Speaking to journalists on arrival here, VP Chiwenga emphasised the impact of Pope Francis’ exemplary life and encouraged leaders to emulate his dedication to humanitarian values.

“The people of Zimbabwe, in general and the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe in particular, mourn the sad passing on of Pope Francis, a colossal compass of moral uprightness and Christianity

“We, however, find solace in the exemplary life that he led and the virtues of love, peace and care which he exemplified,” said VP Chiwenga.

He urged leaders to reflect on their roles in promoting global peace and addressing social issues.

This introspection, VP Chiwenga said, can silence guns in the world and ensure no one goes hungry.

As a devout Catholic, VP Chiwenga acknowledged the strong relationship between Zimbabwe and the Catholic Church, highlighting its contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development.

The burial ceremony has attracted many global leaders including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and other Heads of State and/ or representatives.

Pope Francis’s choice of burial site at St. Mary Major breaks recent papal traditions, as many recent Popes have been interred at St. Peter’s Basilica.

This significant event has garnered global attention, with over 2 000 international journalists accredited to cover the burial, including Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited.