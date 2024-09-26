Vice President Chiwenga Commissions Regina Coeli Primary School in Nyanga North

Online writer

NYANGA North, Zimbabwe — Today, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga officially inaugurated Regina Coeli Primary School, emphasising the Government’s dedication to inclusive education and community development. The new school, situated in the Nyanga North Constituency, reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring that no individual or region is overlooked in the pursuit of progress.

During the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Chiwenga highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Government and local church organisations, noting that such partnerships can lead to significant advancements in educational infrastructure.

He said: “It is pleasing to note that when the Government and the church work together, progress can be made.”

The establishment of Regina Coeli Primary School comes as part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing educational access in rural areas, addressing longstanding disparities in resource allocation and support for underserved communities.