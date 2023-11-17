Vice President Chiwenga donates borehole and nutritional garden for Matabeleland South school

Vice President General (retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga addresses beneficiaries at Singwango 1 Primary School, in Insiza District Matabeleland South Province, where he toured a nutritional garden that he donated and opened on 17 November.

Bongani Ndlovu

THE Vice President General (retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in Insiza District, Matabeleland South province at Singwango 1 Primary School where he toured a nutritional garden that he donated and opened this afternoon.

Vice President Chiwenga is accompanied by his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga in the Sibasa area.

Hundreds are gathered at Singwango 1 Primary School, including Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Evelyn Ndlovu, Deputy ICT Minister Dingumuzi Puthi, Chief Sibasa and other senior Government officials.

Vice President Chiwenga donated a borehole which was drilled at the school, and Jojo tanks that have been set up to irrigate the nutritional garden in the school using solar power.

The Vice President toured the nutritional garden and unveiled a plaque at Singwango 1 Primary School.