Vice President Chiwenga in Victoria Falls for Zanu-PF rally

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

VICE President Retired General Dr Costantino Chiwenga is expected to address a rally in Victoria Falls today with thousands of the party’s supporters already gathered at the venue at Chinotimba Stadium.

This is the second time VP Dr Chiwenga is in Hwange District in the build-up to the harmonised elections next Wednesday after he addressed a rally three weeks ago in Cross Dete, Hwange East Constituency.

Victoria Falls is in Hwange West.

President Mnangagwa who is the ruling party’s Presidential candidate was also in Hwange recently commissioning Hwange Thermal Power Unit 7 and 8 as the Second Republic continue to score big in terms of service and infrastructure delivery.

Dr Chiwenga is expected to ride on various mega projects implemented by the Second Republic not only in Victoria Falls but in the Matabeleland Province, where leadership has said people’s livelihoods have been transformed to drive the economy towards an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030 as envisioned by the President.

People started gathering as early as 9am waiting for the arrival of the VP and distribution of mealie meal and party regalia started as people continue trickling in.

Victoria Falls is Zimbabwe’s tourism capital and various stakeholders in the tourism industry as well as business community and government workers have come.

President Mnangagwa in 2020 launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy aimed at revamping the sector towards a US$5 billion industry by 2025 and making destination Zimbabwe the destination of choice.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Provincial Political Commissar Cde Robson Ncube the visit by Dr Chiwenga is very crucial as he is expected to make the final call for people to vote Zanu-PF in elections coming in five days.

“The rally is to be addressed by VP Chiwenga who will be here any minute from now. He is coming here to address the people of Victoria Falls and Hwange West to vote in their numbers for Zanu-PF because that is the ruling party.

“There is no other party that can bring development and people have come in numbers and are still coming as we wait for the VP,” said Cde Ncube.

Victoria Falls has benefited from the Second Republic development agenda with a number of hotels and lodges having been built km partnership with the private sector.

Also being implemented in Matabeleland North are Gwayi-Shangani Dam, Lupane Provincial Hospital, Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, and other projects.