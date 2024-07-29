Vice President Chiwenga to delivers keynote address at Sadc Investment Conference

HARARE, ZIMBABWE – This afternoon, Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga delivered the keynote address to delegates attending the Investment Conference being held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) as part of the ongoing 7th Sadc Industrialisation Week.

The conference convened foreign investors, delegates, and captains of industry from the SADC region and beyond to explore investment opportunities and strategies for driving industrialization across Southern Africa.

It is a critical component of the week-long SIW programme, which brings together decision-makers from across the Sadc bloc to chart a collective path towards a more industrialised and economically integrated Southern Africa.