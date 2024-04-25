Vice President Chiwenga to launch Forest Policy at Human Wildlife Conflict Indaba

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the human wildlife conflict and coexistence indaba that is taking place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

Dr Chiwenga is expected to preside over the launch of the forest policy, the first ever in the country and also the wildlife fund.

Present are wildlife conservation organisations, traditional leaders, Ministers and local authorities from wildlife prone areas.

Zimbabwe had the first Forest policy in May 2023 when the Carbon Credit Framework was passed and today the country launches the policy for it to be used by Zimbabweans in Forestry conservation.

The indaba is taking place at the Bulawayo Agricultural Society Hall as part of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair events.

It is a platform to discuss human wildlife conflict which is a concern in the communities adjacent to national parks.