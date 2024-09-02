Vice President Kembo Mohadi joins global leaders in Bali to strengthen Afro-Asia Trade Relations

Online Writer

Bali, Indonesia – VICE President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Bali to participate in the Joint Leaders Session of the High Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships and the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum.



The significant event aims to enhance trade and cooperation between African and Asian nations, focusing on building sustainable partnerships.

It brings together leaders from multiple sectors, including government officials, business leaders, and representatives from civil society.

Discussions are expected to revolve around strategies to boost economic ties, promote investment opportunities, and address challenges faced by both regions.

In recent years, Afro-Asian relations have gained momentum, with initiatives aimed at fostering economic collaboration and cultural exchange.

The Indonesia-Africa Forum, in particular, seeks to create a platform for dialogue and partnership, reflecting a growing recognition of the potential benefits of stronger ties between these two diverse regions.

Vice President Mohadi’s participation is a sign Zimbabwe’s commitment to engaging with international partners to promote economic growth and development.