Vice President Kembo Mohadi visits Nust stand at Zimbabwe Business Expo

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi was the guest of honour at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Business Expo where he visited various stands including the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

The Vice President and other Government Ministers paid a courtesy call to the Nust stand where he engaged students and Faculty Staff on their projects that are contributing to the country’s National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.