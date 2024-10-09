Vice President Mohadi arrives for NetOne 5G services launch and commissioning of Potraz tower relocated base stations

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera (second from left) and ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti (left) welcome Vice President Kembo Mohadi (right) at the launch of Netone 5G services and Potraz tower relocated base stations in Boka, Harare (pictures by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has arrived at Boka in Harare for the officially launch of NetOne 5G services and commissioning of telecommunications regulator Potraz tower relocation of base stations.



Thousands of members of the public have gathered to witness a milestone achievement by Zimbabwe where it is rapidly tapping into the ever changing technological advancements.

There are a number of laptops, printers and whiteboards that will be distributed to ten schools in a bid to ensure that schools are digitised.



To alleviate hunger, two 30 tonne trucks of 10kg mealie meal are set to be distributed among attendees. Upon entry, every attendee is being given a loaf of bread, water and a fizzy drink.

Entertainment at the event is being provided by DJ Fantan and Levels and legendary sungura king Alick Macheso.



Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Charles Tawonga, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, executives from NetOne and Potraz, senior Government officials are among the attendees at the event.

More to follow

