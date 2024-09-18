Vice President Mohadi attends 12th annual conference of African Parliament Speakers in South Africa

Online Writer

MIDRAND, South Africa, 17 September 2024— VICE President Mohadi is representing Zimbabwe at the 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of African and Regional Parliamentarians, taking place at the Pan African Parliament Headquarters in Midrand.

The conference, which gathers key parliamentary leaders from across the continent, is centered on the theme “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa.”

This year’s discussions aim to address the urgent need for educational reform in Africa, focusing on creating systems that provide equitable access to quality education for all citizens. The conference serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and strategies to enhance educational frameworks and promote lifelong learning across the continent.

As educational challenges persist in many African nations, Vice President Mohadi’s participation underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to engaging in regional dialogues to foster collaboration and improve educational outcomes.