Vice President Mohadi attends Mexican President’s inauguration

Blessings Chidakwa in Mexico City, Mexico

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi yesterday joined several top foreign dignitaries including United States First Lady, Jill Biden to witness the inauguration of Mexico’s first female President, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The inauguration ceremony of the former Mexico City Mayor took place in the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City.

VP Mohadi’s attendance on behalf of Zimbabwe was historic, being the first high level interaction between Harare and Mexico City.

The Second Republic’s foreign policy philosophy is, Zimbabwe is a friend to all nations and an enemy to none.

Ms Sheinbaum (62) succeeds Mr Andres Manuel López Obrador and will serve a six-year term that will conclude in 2030.

According to the Mexican Constitution, the president is elected every six years.

The new President assumes office amid high expectations and enormous challenges, including endemic cartel violence and a large national deficit.

Mexicans cast their votes last June, electing President Sheinbaum of the incumbent ruling party, Morena.

The invitation of Zimbabwe to attend the inauguration signals how President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy thrust is opening new diplomatic frontiers.

Indeed, the engagement and re-engagement philosophy is paying off with countries in the Americas, formerly perceived to be hostile to Harare, now warming up.

Zimbabwe and Mexico are already charting a new path set to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations with prospects of collaborating in the fields of agriculture and water infrastructure investment.

Mexico, with a population of over 130 million people, has the second largest economy in Latin America and the fourth largest in the Americas with a GDP of US$1,5 trillion.

Its economy thrives on exports of vehicles, oil, agriculture, mining and tourism.

Vice-President Mohadi said apart from attending the inauguration, Zimbabwe’s delegation was in Mexico to advance ties in both diplomatic and economic fronts.

“We would want to see our officials, our countries, co-operate more closely. We will see what take-homes we have, but we want to co-operate with them more.

“We want them to start visiting Zimbabwe and Africa in general,” he said.

VP Mohadi said Zimbabwe, being an agro-based economy, stands to benefit from Mexico’s agricultural expertise.

“I am being informed that Mexico is very good at that (agriculture), and they are interested in partnering with us and also in the development of water bodies,” he said.

While Zimbabwe has many water bodies, VP Mohadi said, the Government remains keen to develop more so that people can rely on irrigation instead of rain-fed agriculture.