Vice President Mohadi is Acting President

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi will be the acting President until January 31 as President Mnangagwa is in Italy and Switzerland.

President Mnangagwa on Sunday morning for Italy where he is set to join other world leaders attending the Italy-Africa summit in which authorities in Rome are expected to present a strategic partnership with Africa aimed at improving trade, particularly in the area of energy, diplomacy and migration.

The President, who arrived on Monday morning, is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka and senior Government officials.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said:

“Please note Vice President Hon. KCD Mohadi is the Acting President during the period 28 to 31 January 2024, while His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Italy and Switzerland on official business.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to present a strategic plan for the African continent towards energy cooperation among other areas.

The scheme, known as the “Mattei plan” and named after Enrico Mattei, founder of state-controlled energy group Eni (ENI.MI), is expected to lay the ground for cooperation beyond the energy sector.

The summit is expected to give impetus to the Second Republic’s thrust to achieve energy sufficiency for sustained economic growth.

Italy will take over the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in 2024 and has pledged to make Africa a central theme while it is at the helm.