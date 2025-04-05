Vice President Mohadi re-affirms Goverment’s drive to create inclusive schools

TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala shakes hands with Matabelaland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu during the commissioning of a solarised borehole water system at Beitbridge Mission Primary School that was donated by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi (Picture by Thupeyo Muleya)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

VICE-President Kembo Mohadi yesterday re-affirmed the Government’s commitment to establishing inclusive schools nationwide where no child is refused admission to any learning facility by the imposition of onerous terms and conditions.

He said discrimination on grounds of race, tribe, place of origin, national or ethnic origin, political opinions, colour creed or gender was not welcome under the Second Republic.

Vice-President Mohadi said the constitution provides for the right to education for all citizens and permanent residents of this country.

“There should be no discriminatory tendencies in any form and manner when admitting the children to school but instead they should be motivated to develop a sharp focus and zeal to prosper at school,” said VP Mohadi.

He said the right to education, especially to children of school going age, is fundamental.

VP Mohadi made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, during the commissioning of a solarised borehole system he donated along with some computers to his former school, Beitbridge Mission primary.

The school is also the only learning centre in Matabeleland South province that has boarding facilities for pupils with disabilities.

Minister Ndlovu commissioned the borehole system that was sourced and equipped by TelOne while some of the donated computers have already been installed in the school’s computer lab.

Discovery Ambulances has also trained 70 pupils on first aid services to the school to complement the initiatives being made by the Vice-President to boost child friendly schools in the area.

“The education sector mainly falls under the Governance and Inclusive Economic Growth pillars with the pathway towards realisation of Vision 2030,” said VP Mohadi.

“This is being regulated through the following Thematic Working Groups, that is, Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, Social Protection, as well as Human Capital Development and Innovation.

“So, it’s important that in our prioritisation to build our economy, we view our context in line with the national focus so that we also contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Gross National Product (GNP) from the provincial and national perspective.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for the Right to Education for all citizens and permanent residents of this country.

“Every Zimbabwean has a right to a basic state-funded education, including adult basic education and further education, which the state through reasonable legislative and other measures, must make progressively available and accessible.”

VP Mohadi said the provision of State-funded education is the basis of education delivery hence the national budget has fiscal space that accommodates all children of school-going age.

He noted that the donation made to Beitbridge Mission Primary School follows his initial visit at the school in July last year where he made pledges in response to their specific requests and needs.

“By the way of giving back to the community it is significant to respond to the challenges that when addressed, will provide the need to bridge gaps,” said VP Mohadi.

“My visit today, other than to meet kinship, relatives, friends, children and grandchildren, as well as the community at large, is to honour my pledge to augment water services at this institution.

“Indeed, water is the source of life to all of us. I’m also continuously indebted to this school where my foundation in education was established.”

In an effort to improve education provision to the Beitbridge community, the school is implementing poultry, nutritional garden, tuck shop, orchard and ornamental trees, mushroom growing and fish farming projects.

“All these projects desire a dependable source of water, which I trust the solarised borehole will provide to keep the school green,” he added.

VP Mohadi commended TelOne for their participation and offer in the installation of the solarised borehole system.

He called on the business community to assist where they can to improve service delivery systems in the communities around them.

The new water system at Beitbridge Mission will support the sustainability and environmental stewardship of agricultural programmes at the institution.

“Clean water will enable students to practise proper hygiene reducing the risk of water borne diseases. This also contributes to a healthier learning environment where students can focus on their studies without the constant threat of illness,” said VP Mohadi.

“This is in line with the Disaster Risk Management and Resilient Plan for the Education Sector in Zimbabwe 2021-2025. Adequate water supply will ensure proper sanitation facilities promoting dignity and well-being of learners.”

He said access to clean water was a fundamental human right essential for the health, well-being and education of all learners.

The Beitbridge Mission water system project, said VP Mohadi, was a crucial step towards ensuring that school children have access to this basic necessity and is a shining example of the results of collaboration.