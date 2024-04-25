Vice President Mohadi to headline Connect Africa Symposium at ZITF

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company is today holding the Connect Africa Symposium on the sidelines of the 64th trade showcase with Vice President Kembo Mohadi being the guest of honour.

The programme is running under the theme harnessing innovation for Africa’s prosperity.

The symposium is aimed to proffer solutions to some of challenges.

United Nations Development Programme UNDP resident representative Dr Ayodele Odusola is delivering his presentation saying Africa should not be importing food but invest in irrigation agriculture as ut has the highest water bodies in the world.

He says there is need to transform subsistence farmers to commercial farmers to improve productivity within African countries.

We need change agriculture as a way of life but a business enterprise.

There is need for prosperity sharing and leave no one behind and women and young people are active participants in the sector.

Climate smart agriculture is important and the launch of cross breed matebele goat and kalahari goat is part of climate smart agriculture being implemented in Zimbabwe.