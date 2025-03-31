Vice President Mohadi tours Uhuru Day celebrations venue

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at Mutora Business Centre in Nembudziya, which will host Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day celebrations.

Leading an inter-ministerial delegation to Gokwe North District last Friday, VP Mohadi assessed infrastructure development, roadworks and funding allocations, commending the team’s efforts. This year’s Independence Day celebrations will be held under the theme: “Zim @45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030.”

The main celebrations on April 18 will be preceded by a children’s party at Nyamuroro Primary School on April 17 at Mutora Business Centre.

VP Mohadi expressed confidence that preparations would be completed in time.

“I have seen significant progress, and I am sure that by the time we hold the celebrations, everything will be in place. We need to maintain this momentum because where there are no roads, there is no development,” he said.

He noted that hosting the Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe North was a major milestone for the local community, bringing much-needed socio-economic development.

“We needVice-President Kembo Mohadi (left) addresses Government Ministers during tour of Independence Day celebrations venue in Nembudziya, Gokwe North to maintain our roads. Development is not just about cities. It is about rural areas where we get our votes. The team on the ground has done a commendable job. With experience, we are seeing progress, and that is very encouraging,” he said.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Finance, Administration, and Human Resources), Mr Zvinechimwe Churu, said the necessary funds had been disbursed to facilitate various civil works.

“Preparations have gathered momentum. The release of over US$14 million has propelled development. Turf at the ground is now at 95 percent, changing rooms at 65 percent, and terraces at ground level. Local schools are also receiving attention,” he said.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, expressed satisfaction with the pace of the projects and assured that they would be completed on time.

“We are now over 70 percent complete. We have started disbursing funds to contractors and introduced a 24-hour work schedule. We are confident that everything will be ready for the celebrations,” he said.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, noted that most of the required materials were already on site.

“I am informed that by April 10, all major works will be completed. The changing rooms are ready for roofing, and the enthusiasm shown by the teams on the ground is impressive. Key roads and feeder roads are also receiving the necessary attention,” he said.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said a communication strategy was also being implemented to ensure that the celebrations are well attended.

“We have come up with a sound communication strategy to publicise the event. We have lined up some radio and television programmes to inform the people about the event.

“This is a critical event on our national calendar. We need to do justice so that people can come and enjoy their independence from colonial rule,” he said.