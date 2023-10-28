Vice-Presidents denounce factionalism and call for unity and hard work

President Mnangagwa and his deputies Cde Chiwenga and Cde Mohadi at the party’s 20th National People’s conference in Gweru

Mashudu Netsianda

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has denounced factionalism, saying there is no room for such within Zanu-PF and urged party members to rally behind President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

In his opening remarks during the 20th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference in Gweru yesterday, VP Chiwenga who is also the ruling party’s Second Secretary said party cadres should join hands in promoting peace and unity.

“As we celebrate our recent electoral victory, I urge you all to join hands with our leader, His Excellency, President Mnangagwa and shun all factional tendencies. We should put both shoulders on the wheel and all of us as party leaders we must follow the instruction of our President,” he said.

VP Chiwenga urged delegates to consolidate the gains made during the recently held harmonised general elections by using the conference as a platform to come up with robust and innovation and strategies to uplift the quality of lives for citizens.

“Going forward let me remind you that the country will soon be going for by-elections and our President and First Secretary of the party has urged us to remain united as Zanu-PF with the simple purpose of developing this great nation,” he said.

“We should maintain discipline and uphold party ethos under our sole leader, the President and First Secretary of the party, Cde Mnangagwa. We do not want independent candidates from Zanu-PF as that goes against the good order and discipline of our revolutionary party.”

VP Chiwenga said party members should be mindful that Zanu-PF’s campaign was based on performance and delivering goods and services to people.

He said Zanu-PF won the elections and will not entertain an inclusive Government with some divisive opposition parties.

“They continue to daydream about an inclusive Government. That will not happen here because there is no scope for that in Zimbabwe. Zanu-PF won the elections and formed a Government according to our laws. Our President’s focus is now on production, productivity and development,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said Zanu-PF’s victory in the elections is testimony of the excellent work of the Second Republic under the able stewardship of the President and First Secretary, Cde Mnangagwa.

“The victory also guarantees the continuation of Zimbabwe’s economic development trajectory as well as peace and stability necessary for improving the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe and for us to achieve our vision of becoming an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

“Our conference theme: towards Vision 2030 through devolution, industrialization and modernisation resonates well with the Second Republic’s vision. It is therefore gratifying to note that our President and First Secretary is on record as saying Vision 2030 will be achieved well ahead of schedule,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said this year’s campaign was anchored on showcasing that Zanu-PF is a colossal party in terms of its achievements on development projects and programmes in the last five years.

“We need to take stock of the implementations of the resolutions of our 19th People’s Conference and the 7th National People’s Congress of 2022 held in Bindura and Harare respectively. Our party Zanu-PF as led by Cde Dr Mnangagwa continues to make great strides in ensuring growth-based and inclusive development in our great nation leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said through his visionary and transformative leadership, President Mnangagwa has introduced a raft of policies, programmes and projects that have improved the lives of everyone.

‘‘In the last five years, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF has instituted a number of reforms that strengthened and modernised our party and among these are the introduction of the Elders Council, which is comprised of senior experienced party cadres acting as a huge repository of knowledge,” he said.

“He has also established a joint party and Government technical committee, which oversees and drives the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the ruling party, Government policies, programmes and projects. The President modernised the party through the use of ICT and inculcated the principles of servant leadership among party and Government leadership.”

Some of the policies which VP Chiwenga highlighted include the Second Republic’s development trajectory of local resources and capabilities to develop Zimbabwe in line with the philosophy “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.”

“The President and First Secretary of the party has embraced inclusivity through building a broad coalition and alliance with the church, business, women and youth groups among others to achieve engagement with the party,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said President Mnangagwa has also addressed gender equality issues by ensuring that women are incorporated in leadership positions through the quota system.

“Through these and other interventions, the President and First Secretary of our ruling party Zanu-PF has enhanced efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of Government programmes and projects,” said VP Chiwenga.

In his closing remarks, VP Kembo Mohadi praised President Mnangagwa for demonstrating commitment in serving the nation.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the entire Zanu-PF family and indeed on my own behalf, I express my gratitude to your deep commitment to the party. Your presence at this conference demonstrates that,” he said

“We are indeed inspired by the commitment of your people. As Zanu-PF family, we are furthermore inspired to hold ourselves in high regard as a result of your decisive leadership since the birth of the Second Republic.”

VP Mohadi also congratulated President Mnangagwa for winning the presidential vote.

“This conference is therefore, not only an opportunity to take stock of the progress we have made as a party, but also presents us with a platform for laying a solid foundation for the future of Zimbabwe.

“As Zanu-PF family we are committed to honest hard work. I wish to remind you that the party’s supremacy is a principle and practice is not a slogan,” he said.

VP Mohadi said because of the achievements made under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zanu-PF bases its campaigns on the developmental approach.