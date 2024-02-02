Victoria Falls Amputees Football Club members join National Clean-up Day to promote clean environment and community development

Victoria Falls City Council workers and Victoria Falls Amputees Football Club members after cleaning along the railway line in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

AFTER establishing the Victoria Falls Amputees Football Club recently, team members this morning joined the rest of the nation on a clean-up exercise to show their appreciation of a clean environment and contribution to the development agenda.

The first Friday of each month is a National Clean-up Day that was set up following launch by President Mnangagwa ago in an effort to inculcate a culture of cleanliness as the country continue in its fight against climate change.

In Victoria Falls, the Pristine Victoria Falls Society was formed to spearhead clean-up exercises and through it a taskforce was formed to enforce activities and various organisations and individuals adopted sections of the city which they regularly clean.

The Victoria Falls Amputees Football Club members held an inception meeting last week at the Chinotimba Community Hall where it was agreed that a working structure to include an executive committee led by a president, vice, secretary and treasurer, technical team of coaches, support staff, an advisory board and others be set up.

A call was made for community leaders and residents to volunteer to occupy some positions based on their capabilities in the structure.

The club’s next meeting is set for February 9 and the Chinotimba Community Hall where the structure will be finalised.

It was agreed at the last meeting that the Victoria Falls Amputees Football Club players and stakeholders should directly participate in the clean-up exercise so they show appreciation of the environment and that they are also able to contribute to development.

They joined Victoria Falls City Council staff and TelOne to clean along Livingstone Way and the railway line towards the Victoria Falls trains station.

The idea was to ensure that team members partake in community developmental activities.

The idea behind setting up an amputees’ football club in Victoria Falls to develop a sustainable team that fosters a sense of community and empower people with disabilities while promoting the sport.

The goal is to identify all lower and upper limb amputees in Victoria Falls and surrounding areas and develop player skills in them while also raising awareness among them about the National Disability Policy and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, various organisations in the city took part in the clean up as they cleaned around their premises.