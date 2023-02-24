Victoria Falls Boxing Academy hosts Zimbabwe Boxing Federation national open

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AT least 50 bouts will be staged when the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy plays host to the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) national open tournament set for Saturday in the resort city.

Being the first amateur tournament of the year, ZBF will use the event to shortlist boxers for the national teams.

The Victoria Falls Boxing Academy founder and chairperson Tobias Mupfuti, who is also secretary for Matabeleland North Boxing said they are ready to play host to the championship. Mupfuti added that this year’s edition will be held at Victoria Falls Boxing Academy’s new gym site.

“When Victoria Falls Boxing Academy hosts tournaments we always have huge turnouts from the boxers and fans. For this open tournament we’ve decided to have it at the academy’s new site in Chinotimba where we’re at advanced construction stages. Besides the gym, the site will also have an orphanage.

“All provinces have indicated that they are coming and we’re looking forward to having fights going through the night. There are regional, continental and international events that are lined up for the year and this competition will allow coaches to have a look at the boxers for national teams,” said Mupfuti.

Teams are expected to start arriving for the tournament on Friday, with some checking in on Saturday morning. Visiting teams are expected to tour the Victoria Falls rainforest. – @ZililoR