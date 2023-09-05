Victoria Falls boxing tourney attracts 92 pugilists

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A total of 92 boxers took part in a boxing tournament held in Victoria Falls over the weekend.

The tournament was held at the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, where 46 bouts were fought.

Organisers, the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) sought to select a team that will take part at the Nelson Mandela Cup in Durban, South Africa next month.

“The tournament was meant to select a team that will represent us in the Nelson Mandela Cup that will be hosted in Durban in October and also for the junior championships to be hosted in November. We had 46 bouts in total to make it 92 boxers and 20 boxers were successful,” said Steven Masiyambumbi, technical director of ZBF.

He appealed for support from the corporate world and Government.

“We need support from the corporate world and also from Government to be able to send our teams outside the country. That will help us assess the performance of our boxers in regional and international tournaments and also put them on the world map,” said Masiyambumbi.

Some of the boxers that made it to the pool of selected pugilists are Calvin Taliyana, Melusi Chigango, Lonox Chigango all from Victoria Falls, Wayne Ncube and Mqhele Moyo from Hwange, Glorious Moyo and Proud Phiri from Bulawayo Club, Nkosiyazi Munenge and Michael Bazaya from Njube Club, Emmanuel Mlotshwa and Tafadzva Nkiwane from Lobengula Club, Godknows Masina and Lwazi Mpofu from HQ1 Brigade.

The others are Vimbayinashe Murandu, Zvikomborero Chamere, Nyasha Phiri and Julaykah Balakazi all from Shumba Academy, Tinotenda Nyatsunga from Mashonaland Central and Mandlenkosi Marusenga of Masvingo.