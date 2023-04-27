Victoria Falls Carnival ready to roll

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

It’s getting close!

Yes the annual Victoria Falls Carnival is taking place at the Elephant Hills Hotel grounds this weekend.

The next 72 hours from Friday have all the ingredients of yet another memorable Carnival that will be jointly held in its traditional zone of Victoria Falls and across the border in Livingstone, Zambia.

Chronicle Showbiz observed a dozen tents and a huge stage which appear to be the main stage being erected on Thursday afternoon.

Some of the stage lights were being tested.

Last year’s edition attracted over 4 000 visitors.