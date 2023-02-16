Victoria Falls Carnival set to run in April

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

THE 11th edition of the Victoria Falls Carnival is set to run from 28 to 30 April.

Viewed as among the most colourful events in the world, the carnival celebrates Africa’s diverse music, arts and culture.

This year’s edition is already shaping up to continue with the must-attend nature of previous shows as the promoters have begun sharing a mouth-watering lineup of performers.

The podcast and chill with Mac G and Sol, which is one of Africa’s biggest shows will debut in Zimbabwe at the carnival.

Bulawayo’s sensational DJ Nitefreak will also grace the event. He has been on the move internationally growing his brand.

The legendary Mafikizolo duo will also feature on stage together HAN-C all the way from Botswana.

HAN-C broke onto the African music scene with his chart-topping debut album ‘On my way’ reaching number one on iTunes.

The party does not end without some indigenous rhythms being played.

Well, the Victoria Falls six-piece band Mokoomba covers everything from Soukous to Ska and Salsa with a masterful mix of musical traditions. They will without any doubt give revellers a taste of their magical indigenous mixes.

To top the line, the ‘Kanjiva ’ hitmaker Enzo Ishall will be in the run to give people just what they have ordered.

He is likely to bring the adrenaline rush that comes with fast-paced Afro-dancehall music. – @millieythandile