Leonard Ncube ,[email protected]

FOURTEEN NEWLY elected # Victoria Falls City Councillors have been sworn-in in Victoria Falls following their election on 23 August.

These include 11 local authority elected councillors for the 11 wards and three women’s quota councillors.

All the 11 councillors are from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) while two proportional representation are from the same CCC and one from Zanu-PF.

These are Ephias Mambume of ward 1, Tafadzva Mutowa (ward 2), Lungile Nyoni (ward 3), Richard Mguni (ward 4), Lewis Ncube (ward 5, Derreck Munsaka (ward 6), Prince Thuso Dilelihle Moyo (ward 7), Priscilla Mhlanga (ward 8), Mthunzi Mpofu (ward 9), Nkanyiso Sibindi (ward 10) and Daniel Moyo of ward 11.

Mutowa is the only independent candidate while there are four female councillors namely Cllr Mhlanga, and three women’s quota Cllrs Mabukwana Ndlovu, Mariya Phiri and Tariro Mutapwa, the only one from Zanu-PF.

Victoria Falls Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube president over the swearing-in ceremony held this afternoon at a local hotel.

Induction will be held on Monday and Tuesday before a full council meeting on 14 September.

More to follow