Victoria falls comes alive

Leonard Ncube, online reporter

VICTORIA Falls comes under spotlight this week as the tourism resort city hosts the 6th edition of the high-level Transform Africa Summit (TAS), with five Heads of State already confirmed.

More Heads of State are expected.

Already activity on the streets of Victoria Falls has increased as the city started receiving advance teams for the conference and Vic Falls Carnival set for the end of the week.

Matabeleland North provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said hosting TAS is a confirmation of fruits of the Second Republic engagement and reengagement policy and mantra ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’.

He said it is the first in the recent history of the city to host such a high number of Presidents at a single event.

Around 3 000 delegates are expected for the TAS to be held at Elephant Hills Resort grounds.

A news crew observed that a 55 by 50 metre tent for the main proceedings and several other smaller ones had been pitched.

Workmen were on 23w April busy putting final touches on the venue.

“We are very happy as a city coming out of Covid-19 to be hosting such big events. This uplifts us as a province and rubber stamps policies by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe is open for business and the policy is paying fruits,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the city has capacity to host such events as the private sector, particularly hotels and lodges had prepared for the influx of huge numbers.

“We have the capacity and if there are spillovers, we are happy to share with our neighbours in Zambia. This means a lot for us to host five Presidents. It’s a first of its kind in recent history and we understand from Victoria Falls they will accompany President Mnangagwa to Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, ” said Minister Moyo.

In a statement, TAS organisers confirmed the attendance of five heads of state-President Mnangagwa, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who chairs the Smart Africa board, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

Angola, Estonia, and Tunisia have officially delegated representatives from their Heads of State to attend, while Mali and Serbia will also be represented at a higher level.

Almost 40 Ministers, Heads of International Organisations, Diplomats, Captains of Industry, and delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend.

“We are delighted to announce that the highly anticipated Transform Africa Summit will take place shortly in Victoria Falls. We have the pleasure of confirming the attendance of five distinguished Heads of State, with more to come,” said the organisers.

The summit will be held under the theme: “Connect, Innovate, and Transform” with focus on digital transformation of the African continent.

The Summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders from Government, business and international organisations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s on-going digital revolution.

Workmen putting final touches to the venue

Some of discussions will be around building resilient digital ecosystem in Africa from sustainable investments, skilling future leaders and innovators, unlocking foreign investment for digital ecosystems in Africa.

Participants will deliberate on strategies to transform Africa into a single digital market, accelerating financial inclusion, Africa intra trade and data economy, as well as role of Governments in unlocking digital economies and as well as empowering Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Digital health systems, cyber security, cross border e-commerce, improving food security through technology and cooperation in various areas including gender will be discussed.

There will be some Memoranda of Understanding that will be signed at the conference between various organisations.

[email protected]