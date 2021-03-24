VICTORIA FALLS: ED jets in for vaccination launch

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has just arrived at the Victoria Falls International Airport where he will shortly officially launch the second Covid-19 national mass vaccination programme.

He will also receive his first Covid-19 jab, which would give solid confidence on the vaccination process to millions of Zimbabweans.

Vice President Dr Constantine Chiwenga, who is also Minister of Health and Child Welfare, received President Mnangagwa and his delegation from Harare.

The President, who was aboard an Air Zimbabwe airline, is being accompanied by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri and former finance minister and Zanu-PF politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa and leaders of other political parties.

The mass vaccination programme has been going on here since Monday and Goverment is impressed with the massive public turnout, which sets the pace for full economic recovery under a safe health environment.