Victoria Falls election candidates promise to fight council corruption

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

Aspiring Victoria Falls City councillors have pledged to fight corruption to ensure transparency and accountability in the running of the local authority.

In recent months residents in the resort city clashed with councillors whom they accused of corruption and alleged clandestine parcelling out of land for both commercial and housing stands.

While councillors dispute the allegations, the accusations have resulted in some aspiring candidates opting to contest on independent tickets saying they were fed up with political party-related corruption, among other issues. The city has eight independent aspiring councillors in the 11-ward council. These are contesting in seven wards and some residents have said they will vote for them.

A local media house, working with Victoria Falls Press Club, organised a press briefing for candidates on Saturday when four panelists namely: Cde Obvious Ngwenya of Zanu-PF, Mr Ephias Mambume of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Mr Bukhwa Msimanga of Zapu and Mr Morgen Gazza Dube who is contesting as an independent, turned up.

Speaking at the Press Club the candidates concurred that corruption was a cancer that needs to be eradicated at council. They said if elected, fighting corruption will be one of the priority areas to enhance smooth implementation of developmental projects.

Cde Ngwenya, a former councillor, said he threw his name in the hat at the behest of residents who asked him to go into council and fight corruption.

“Among my key points is to inculcate values of good governance, accountability and equitable distribution of resources and opportunities. Responsiveness is key to me as quality leadership involves participation of residents,” said Cde Ngwenya who is also a tourism executive.

Mr Mambume, a former councillor and labour consultant who was fired three years ago by MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora for aligning with CCC party, said with his experience in local government, he will push for accountability and fairness as foundational pillars for fighting corruption.

“I offer myself for protection of the natural environment as Victoria Falls is a world heritage site. I want to ensure there is reliable service delivery and ensure we fight corruption, which is a serious cancer in our city and nation,” he said.

“All this will be possible by ensuring clear lines of communication and giving feedback to residents.”

Mr Dube, a first-time competitor who is also tourism executive and sports administrator, said Victoria Falls needs quality leadership.

“I chose to be an independent candidate because of some political parties’ selection processes which are not transparent and I also realised residents have lost interest in party politics. As a civic activist, I know the challenges facing Victoria

Falls. I want to bring stability and principles of good governance so we fight the corruption cancer in the council,” said Mr Dube.

He said besides fighting corruption, there was a need to improve services delivery .

Mr Msimanga said poor communication between council and residents is a breeding ground for corruption.

“I know much about Victoria Falls and I have passion to serve the people. A lot of negative things are happening which is what pushed me to go in there and help solve the problem. We are not going there to fight with management but to seek to improve the city. Once we fight and remove corruption, there will be quality service delivery,” he said.

The four candidates said they had short-term and long-term plans for the city.

TellZim editor Passmore Kuzipa said he has been holding a series of such sessions across the country to give political parties a platform to explain their manifestos.