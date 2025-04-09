Victoria Falls hosts high-level Renewable Energy Summit

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

A cross-section of prominent energy experts, policymakers, financiers and development partners have converged in Victoria Falls for the 6th edition of the International Renewable Energy Conferenc one of the region’s most important platforms for advancing clean energy dialogue and action.

Running under the theme “Sustainable Energy Investments for a Better Future,” the conference reflects Zimbabwe’s growing determination to position renewable energy as a central pillar of its economic transformation agenda and climate resilience strategy.

The gathering has drawn a diverse range of stakeholders from across the globe, signaling not only the rising global interest in Zimbabwe’s renewable energy potential but also the country’s increasing role in shaping the continental clean energy narrative.

Discussions will span critical areas such as local financing mechanisms for renewable energy projects, the catalytic role of development partners and local banks, and strategies to enhance the bankability of green investments.

Emerging areas such as carbon credit trading, electric mobility, and the integration of Artificial intelligence in energy transition efforts will take center stage signalling the sector’s dynamic evolution.

Particular attention is being paid to inclusive energy development, with sessions dedicated to empowering women in renewable energy and unlocking opportunities for youth and innovation.

Themes such as green jobs, battery value chains, the circular economy and industrial decarbonization reflect the multidimensional nature of Zimbabwe’s clean energy transition.

A powerful lineup of speakers includes Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo, Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi, and Permanent Secretary Gloria Magombo.

They are joined by high-level thought leaders such as Ministry of Skills Audit and Development Permanent Secretary Rudo Chirisa, Artificial Intelligence Institute Africa Chair Dennis Magaya, ZERA energy efficiency expert Victor Sibanda, and UNESCO renewable energy specialist Malvern Matongo among others.

The conference comes at a pivotal time as the country intensifies efforts to reduce its reliance on hydroelectric power, now increasingly threatened by climate-induced shocks like the El Niño phenomenon.

Solar energy, in particular, has emerged as a resilient alternative, with growing uptake across both the public and private sectors.

With rich renewable energy resources including solar, wind, geothermal and hydro, Zimbabwe is uniquely positioned to become a clean energy hub in the region.

Recent years have witnessed a marked increase in investments, underlining the sector’s readiness for accelerated growth.