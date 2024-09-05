Victoria Falls intensifies efforts to prevent Mpox virus

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

EFFORTS to prevent the spread of the Mpox virus in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s prime tourist destination, are being intensified by stakeholders.

This comes after the Covid-19 pandemic almost paralysed the city’s tourism industry due to travel restrictions.

The Victoria Falls City Council’s health department and the Ministry of Health and Child Care, other Government departments, port health authorities and the private sector, held a meeting yesterday to discuss preventive measures and develop a co-ordinated response strategy to safeguard the resort city.

While Zimbabwe has no reported cases, the country is still at risk due to its high volume of tourist traffic, especially from neighbouring South Africa, which has reported over two dozen cases and some fatalities.

Dr Fungayi Musinami, the Hwange District Medical Officer, highlighted the risks posed by commercial sex workers and cross-border truck drivers, which could heighten the spread of the virus.

“This is just a sensitisation meeting. There is no particular case and we just want to stay ahead so that everyone gets the right information. We have not had any suspected case in Zimbabwe and our closest neighbour with Mpox is South Africa,” she said.

“Our biggest concern is truck movement through Victoria Falls and Kazungula border posts from as far as DR Congo. As a city, that will be the thrust of our response to start from.”

Despite the concerns, Dr Musinami noted that the mortality rate for Mpox is relatively low. She said the meeting and other planned activities are part of a broader national emergency response.

Victoria Falls City Council safety and health officer, Mr Khaliphani Tshuma, stressed the importance of citizens receiving accurate information from credible sources.

“The symptoms can take time to manifest, as the incubation period ranges from one to 21 days. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, rash, headache, muscle ache, back pain, low energy, sore throat and fever,” Mr Tshuma explained.

“Rash and blisters are common on the face, palms, feet, groin, genitals, mouth, throat, anus, rectum, eyes and private areas.”

Mr Tshuma said the virus can spread through physical contact with an infected person, oral transmission, or from mother to child during birth.

He urged the public to stay informed through reliable news sources and to practice preventative measures such as isolating suspected cases, wearing masks, and disinfecting surfaces with soap and alcohol-based detergents. Thorough cooking of food was also recommended.

“Victoria Falls is a border and resort city, which means that we need to work hard in terms of prevention,” said Mr Tshuma.

Stakeholders also questioned the Government’s preparedness to prevent the virus from entering Zimbabwe through border posts.

The Mpox virus is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (Pheic) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (Phecs).

The 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare recently also expressed solidarity and support for affected Member States and directed the SADC Secretariat to convene an urgent meeting of Health Ministers to assess the impact of Mpox and facilitate a co-ordinated regional response.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, is a viral infectious disease first detected in 1970 in the DR Congo. The name was changed to Mpox to avoid stigmatisation associated with monkeys. — @ncubeleon