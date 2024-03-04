Victoria Falls magistrate fines Zambezi Boutique US$500 for operating Star Link radio equipment without a license

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls Magistrate has fined Zambezi Boutique Private Limited US$500 for possession of, controlling or operating a radio station without a radio station license contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Sometime in September 2023 the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) received a tip-off to the effect that the company was in possession of Star-link terminals.”

Police and POTRAZ team acted on the tip-off and proceeded to the company premises where they were led to the terminal connection located at the reception area.

“The General Manager of the company failed to produce a license authorising them to possess, control or operate the equipment. The company was sentenced to a fine of US$500 and the star-link equipment was forfeited to the state,” said the NPAZ