Victoria Falls Mayor’s Cheer Fund to benefit from 50km Walkathon

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

The Victoria Falls City Council has begun preparations for the 2024 Mayor’s Cheer Fund, with this year’s edition set to be different, following the inclusion of a walkathon.

The aim of the walkathon is not only to raise funds but also to raise awareness about the integration of community work and environmental cleanliness.

Victoria Falls is the country’s prime tourism destination and a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to one of the world’s natural wonders, and as such, it is vital to maintain the environment in its pristine state.

In line with this environmental call and response to the National Clean-Up initiative launched by President Mnangagwa in 2018, the city council has introduced a 50km walkathon. Residents and stakeholders will join hands to clean the roadsides from Matetsi into the city on 29 November. The eventful day will conclude with the launch of the Cheer Fund in the evening.

The Second Republic has successfully instilled a culture of cleaning the environment and workplaces daily, with National Clean-Up held every first Friday of the month. However, roadsides along the country’s major highways remain a cause for concern, as litterbugs—mostly travellers and motorists—throw rubbish from their vehicles.

While urban areas have generally received significant attention in terms of cleaning, the country’s roads are an eyesore, compounded by the vandalism of rubbish bins at lay-bys and the dangers of criminal activity, which deter travellers from parking during breaks. Additionally, motorists and public transporters continue to ignore regulations requiring them to have bins in their cars.

Victoria Falls City has stood out as arguably the cleanest urban area, thanks to the coordination of various stakeholders who formed the Pristine Victoria Falls Society. This taskforce, consisting of the local authority, Environmental Management Agency, police, and other stakeholders, enforces compliance with by-laws.

The city fathers have now decided to extend this cleanliness for at least 50km outside the city along the highway to present a clean environment for visitors.

In a statement, Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Prince Thuso Moyo said the Mayor’s Cheer Fund Walkathon is a step towards community support and environmental care. The event has been dubbed “Walk Clean, Walk Green” in line with the green tourism concept, as well as the city’s smart city strategic plan.

Tickets are being sold for US$10 each, with payment available at all council revenue halls through various payment platforms.

“The Mayor’s Cheer Fund is proud to announce the upcoming 50km Walkathon – Walk Clean, Walk Green, an initiative that not only aims to raise funds for those in need but also promotes community engagement and environmental stewardship,” said Cllr Moyo.

“The 50km Walkathon will also serve as a clean-up campaign, highlighting our commitment to maintaining our community as a premier tourist destination. Participants will not only walk for a cause but will also help improve our environment. His Worship invites everyone to contribute and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” he added.

The Mayor stated that last year, the Cheer Fund successfully provided food hampers to 100 families. This year, plans are in place to expand the support, helping more vulnerable learners with school fees and examination registration costs, as well as assisting community members with urgent medical expenses.

“The goal is to provide comprehensive assistance to those in dire need and uplift our community as a whole. The Mayor extends his heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders who have generously contributed to the Cheer Fund over the years. Their support has been invaluable, and together, we can achieve even more this year,” he said.

The launch will take place in the evening after the Walkathon, where donations will start and continue throughout the year, leading up to the next Cheer Fund event.

Participants are set to gather at the council offices at 4am, from where transport will be provided to the starting point, 50km away.

-@ncubeleon