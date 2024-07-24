Victoria Falls needs youth-friendly recreational facilities to curb drug abuse – junior council

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Junior Council in Victoria Falls has expressed concern over lack of youth friendly facilities in the resort city which it said contributes to drug and substance abuse by young people who have nothing to do outside school.

Members of the junior council attended the budget consultative meeting at the Victoria Falls City Boardroom on Tuesday afternoon and implored the local authority to invest in training and recreational centres, health friendly facilities and other platforms that can enhance mentorship for young people.

Lack of youth friendly facilities in Victoria Falls has been a topical issue over the years and residents want the council to set aside funds for that.

The Junior Mayor for the City Simphiwe Ncube, an Upper Six learner at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School said attending public meetings and events helps accustom young people with current affairs as well as values.

“The importance of involving young people in public meetings such as budget consultations is such that they can express themselevs and voice out their needs and desires as they get to also see the current economic status of the local authority which helps them to get empowered,” said the Junior Mayor.

The Junior Mayor commended the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa for coming up with various strategies to fight drug and substance abuse

President Mnangagwa recently launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) in a bold move to tackle the growing scourge of drug and substance abuse.

The comprehensive plan, developed through a collaborative effort involving various Government ministries, agencies, and stakeholders, aims to create “A Healthy and Secure Nation Free from Illicit Drugs and Substances” over the next six years.

The plan also calls for the strengthening of supply chain disruption and the destruction of raw materials used for the production of illicit drugs and substances, .

Additionally, it challenges social media influencers and content producers to be responsible with the material they produce, and urges local authorities and real estate developers to ensure adherence to relevant regulations and land-use plans.

“We would like to acknowledge what the Government has been doing through the national anti drug campaign. We thank His Excellency President Mnangagwa for what he has been doing, its really effective and we can see that this has been helping and we hope by 2030 the drug and substance abuse challenge will be eradicated totally,” said the Junior Mayor.

His deputy Flora Natasha Dube, an Upper Six learner at Fountahin College said young people indulge in drugs partly due to lack of support systems.

“Last year we had an anti drug abuse campaign and, in line with the Junior Council we visited the youth and asked them issues that affected them. They told us that most challenges they faced include parents that shout at them for being useless especially for those that failed in school. They said they resort to drugs for comfort.

“Hence as junior council we suggest the need for recreational centres here in Victoria Falls. Youth also need a warm family environment and jobs. We are not all gifted academically but with strong family support we can make it,” she said.

Naishe Roland Makaure, another Upper Six pupil at Mosi-oa-Tunya, who is the city’s junior treasurer, said the budget making process is critical to young people to learn good governance values.

“Today we attended the budget meeting representing the youth and we raised issues on the need for training and recreational centres focusing on ability and talent. Some are not good academically and need places where they can focus on talent development and have an opportunity to discover themsleves, improve their self esteem and reach self actualisation,” he said.

Another junior councillor Owami Keisha Mabele a Form Four learner at Fountain College said the solution to drug and subsitance abuse lies in the family.

“As a child I have seen that when a child is traised in the right direction they can achieve greater heights in life. When mentored, youth can have chances of reaching self actualisation in life hence children should be given opportunities to talk to their role models and people they think are iconic to them and they get to learn skills that they think are necessary in their lives,” she said.

Shallon Batidzai, another Form Four pupil at Fountain College said youths were being negatively affected by drugs.

“As a junior councillor I have noticed that in my neighbourhood teenagers get severely affected by drugs which damages their mental and physical health. I feel as the junior council we can have direct impact on them and change their lives with support from the community,” he said.

Mkhululi Moyo who is also a Lower Six learner at Fountain College said there is need for urgent localised measures against drug abuse.

“Drug abuse has become a problem to our nation and threatens the 2030 goals. Government should establish rehabilitation centres and ensure there are services for people suffering from drugs abuse,” he said.

-@ncubeleon