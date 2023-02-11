Victoria Falls’ Rocky Balboa gets Hollywood attention

Raymond Jaravaza, Saturday Chronicle Correspondent

Zimbabwe-born film star Tongai Arnold Chirisa knows a good thing when he sees it.

The United States-based actor, is famous for starring in films that include Leon Schuster’s Mr Bones and AMC horror series the Mayfair Witches. This time around he wants to tell a truly Zimbabwean story inspired by an up and coming boxing entity called the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy.

The academy was established about eight years ago and grooms upcoming boxers from the age of six and also assists those from less privileged with school fees and stationery. The Chronicle has published articles detailing the inspiring story of the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy over the years.

The boxing academy has over 50 young pugilists in its books.

Its founder Tobias Mupfuti, Victoria Falls’ Rocky Balboa, is never shy to tell his own story of rising from humble beginnings to establish a flourishing academy that is now a beacon of hope for many young boxers who hail from the resort town, Binga, Hwange and surrounding areas. He has served as a trainer and mentor for many boxers.

Now a Hollywood actor wants that story to be told to the whole world.

Chirisa was in Victoria Falls earlier in the week accompanied by script writer and director Jessy Rollins together with Joe Njagu, a film creator based in Harare.

‘‘We are trying to tell his (Mupfuti’s) story that will bring hope and joy to the world and also hopefully get the majestic Victoria Falls world attention. I am here with script writer and director Jessy and Joe and we are here on a special assignment trying to see what we can do in terms of bringing an exciting story based on an incredible individual who owns a boxing academy,” said Chirisa.

The actor is also on a drive to market the country’s tourist attractions through film.

‘‘Victoria Falls is a beautiful natural wonder; the vegetation and the wildlife are simply awesome. We want to capture the beauty of Victoria Falls because you can’t make this movie without the true beauty of this majestic sight.

“We are trying to champion local film and bring Zimbabweans to the forefront. We have been in the backyard for a long time and it’s time for the world to hear our stories. It will be a collaborative effort with internationals to come in and help locals,” he said.

The boxing academy founder Mupfuti hopes the film will inspire kids to always dream big and face challenges head-on.

“The story is about encouraging kids to face hardships head-on, to never give up on their dreams to always dream big.

“We want to use boxing as a tool to groom kids and take them off the streets and teach them to live healthy lifestyles,” said Mupfuti. – @RaymondJaravaza.