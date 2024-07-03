Victoria Falls set for a Bhila experience with live Afro Pop-Maskandi

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

HAVING introduced Afro pop-Maskandi last year, Bhila is now on a mission to take his unique sound nationwide, offering fans a distinctive “Bhila Experience”.

His first destination will be the iconic River Brewery in Victoria Falls this weekend, where he will treat a new audience to a free performance.

The “Mathapelo” singer expressed that the show demonstrates the love people have for his music.

“This show means that there are people out there who appreciate my work and are willing to allow me to spread my music to a new audience,” Bhila shared excitedly.

“It’s super exciting, and I feel motivated and ready to perform in different parts of the country.”

What truly sets this performance apart is Bhila’s decision to incorporate a live band featuring local musicians from Victoria Falls.

“I’ve been to Victoria Falls before for visits, but this time around, I’ll be there performing. It will be a live authentic sound, a Bhila experience,” he promised.

Bhila will also treat the audience to four brand-new, unreleased songs, giving them a tantalising preview of what’s to come.

“Moving forward, I’m going to be releasing new music and possibly holding a one-man show later this year,” he revealed.

With his captivating blend of Afro-pop and Maskandi rhythms, Bhila has carved out a distinct niche in the music scene. His trajectory has included performances at the Munch & Sip gig and receiving awards, highlighting the appreciation for his music. – @MbuleloMpofu