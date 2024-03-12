Victoria Falls songstress preparing for big stages

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Victoria Falls’ rising songstress, Marytee “Usis’wothando”, is gearing up for international stages, as she hones her talents in the enchanting world-wonder resort city.

With a growing following in and beyond the resort city, she gained recognition last year, winning the Ama 2K viewers award through her song “Send’vile”. The win proved to be a significant confidence booster for her career, which kicked off in 2019. Juggling genres such as Afro-pop, house and soul, the musician is consistently delivering a message of love through her music.

Born Mary Munyai in Masvingo and raised in South Africa, Marytee, who is also a dancer, actor, and xylophone player, said she is committed to perfecting her voice and sound through rigorous rehearsals.

In a rare display of humility, the songstress, who has worked alongside renowned music producer, DJ Oskid, acknowledged the need for hard work to gain recognition, a journey she willingly embraces.

Expressing her aspirations, Marytee said: “Plans for the year are to work on my vocals, build more confidence, and be ready for big projects, performing alongside established artistes. Victoria Falls hosts numerous international activities, and I need to match such standards. To achieve that, I must practice to reach my best.”

She attributed her resilience and learning ability as key factors that have sustained her since entering the industry in 2019.

Recalling her passion for music during her school and church choir days, she emphasised the importance of courage, patience, love, and passion in navigating the challenging music landscape.

“During my formative years, I harboured an unwavering passion for music, nurturing it both in the school environment and within the church choir. This musical journey demands courage, patience, love and unbridled passion, as gaining the trust of others in your music and yourself proves to be a formidable struggle,” she said.

Acknowledging her support system, including fellow artistes and her family, Marytee “Usis’wothando” said she appreciates their role in keeping her motivated.

Reflecting on her achievements, Marytee ,said she successfully collaborated with an artiste from outside Victoria Falls and had the opportunity to connect with artistes from different towns.

The artiste has a repertoire of songs, including her favourite, “Bamb’umuntu wako”, “Sweet Love”, “Can’t Cope Anymore”, and the award-winning – “Send’vile”.