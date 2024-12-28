Victoria Falls still thundering: Tourists flock despite misleading reports

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

VICTORIA Falls, the thunderous heart of Zimbabwe, pulsated with life as the festive season unfolded.

Despite persistent rumours of the majestic waterfalls drying up, tourists from across the globe and a wave of returning locals, flocked to witness its awe-inspiring beauty.

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry anticipated a record-breaking year, with visitors expected to surge close to 3 million, fuelled largely by the homecoming of Zimbabweans from the diaspora.

From adrenaline-pumping adventures like bungee jumping, gorge swings, and the Flight of Angels, to serene game drives, wildlife interactions, tours of the Falls, and tranquil moments surrounded by breath-taking beauty — these have been the experiences of tourists this festive season. Tourists enjoyed an array of experiences, from bungee jumping and gorge swings to the thrilling “Flight of Angels” helicopter ride. Others took in game drives, interacted with wildlife, or simply marvelled at the magnificent waterfall. Victoria Falls delivered something for everyone — whether it was adrenaline or relaxation.

Victoria Falls proved once more why it remains a top destination for holidaymakers seeking both relaxation and adventure. The resort city welcomed a mix of visitors including groups, families, schools, and individuals. Home to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, known locally as “Mosi-oa-Tunya” (The Smoke That Thunders), Victoria Falls boasts unparalleled natural beauty, wildlife, and adventure opportunities.

In recent months, misleading reports have circulated, claiming the waterfall is drying up. However, these claims don’t reflect the true picture. The Zambezi River, which feeds the Victoria Falls, experiences seasonal fluctuations and while water levels are lower between October and January, this is completely natural. According to the Zambezi River Authority, water levels are expected to rise again in February, bringing Victoria Falls back to its thunderous grandeur just in time for the rainy season.

Though water levels were lower this season due to the effects of climate change and El Niño, Victoria Falls remained a vibrant, thriving destination. Despite recent negative publicity suggesting that the Falls are dry, these claims are misleading, considering the Zambezi River’s seasonal flow patterns and the influx of tourists.

Visitors were undeterred by the reduced flow, continuing to flock to the area to enjoy the lush landscapes, abundant wildlife, and thrilling experiences. Victoria Falls continues to draw visitors year-round, offering unforgettable experiences that highlight its enduring magnificence.

According to the Zambezi River Authority, the amount of water in the Falls is low between October and January as part of its natural cycle.

The Zambezi River, Africa’s fourth-longest, flows through Zambia, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

Victoria Falls, the world’s largest curtain of falling water, sees its flow down the waterfall dip below 1 000 cubic metres per second during the dry season extending between October and January, with levels expected to rise again by late February.

The worst seasons were 2016-2017 and 2023-2024 as a result of the devastating climate change and El Niño-induced drought, with this year’s levels in the same range. The 2008-2009 season had the highest low levels compared to other years during the period October to January. Water levels are expected to pick up next month and reach a peak at the end of February when the river will be full until May when it will start falling again. The long-term mean was highest in the 1961-1962 rainy season when water flowing down the waterfall between March and May reached a peak of more than 8 000 cubic metres per second. Every year there is less than 1 000 cubic metres per second of water falling down the waterfall between October and December.

Current water levels on the Zambezi River are 475,83 metres compared to 477,16 metres last year during the same period, according to the Zambezi River Authority.

The dry season, which occurs annually, is a natural part of the Victoria Falls’ seasonal cycle which tourists flock to witness while enjoying the lush green landscapes and abundant wildlife within the Victoria Falls National Park. During the rainy season, the waterfall returns to its thundering grandeur, with its mist visible from miles away — an experience that continues to leave visitors in awe. Despite these natural fluctuations and the misleading reports, Victoria Falls remains a bustling hub of activity. Visitors have not been deterred as hotels and lodges on either side of the river reported steady bookings, and tour operators were busier than ever, showing that the destination offers much more than just its water levels.

Ephias Mambume, president of the Employers Association for the Tourism and Safari Operators, highlighted the surge in local and regional tourists during the festive season.

“We have experienced a healthy percentage around 80 to 90 percent occupancy,” he said, noting significant bookings in AirBnBs and a bustling Rainforest area with regional visitors. Popular activities included sunset cruises and tours of the Victoria Falls, with operators fully booked, said Mr Mambume. He implored the Government to urgently rehabilitate the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway for seamless travel.

Elephant and Cheetah Experience marketing manager Janice Ncube noted that the majority of clients this season were locals eager to interact and walk with cheetahs and elephants.

“The local market has been awesome. If it wasn’t for the local market, December would be a low season for us,” she said.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who spent nearly a week in Victoria Falls until Christmas Eve, affirmed that the influx of visitors was a result of vigorous marketing and President Mnangagwa’s policy of engagement and re-engagement.

“It shows that people love Zimbabwe and they have been waiting to hear what’s good about Zimbabwe. The foreign policy that President Mnangagwa has been running with for the past seven years, ‘Zimbabwe is Open to Business’ is paying dividends,” she said.

The festive season’s vibrancy in Victoria Falls demonstrated the destination’s resilience and enduring appeal, ensuring it remains a top choice for holidaymakers from around the globe. –@ncubeleon